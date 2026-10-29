Meet Matt Waldrip, the beekeeper who’s created quite the buzz on Love Is Blind

Really need him and Michaella to get together now

Matt Waldrip appears during the pod reunion in the most recent Love Is Blind episode drop, and I won’t lie he seems like the most wholesome guy AND he’s a beekeeper?! This man sounds like the biggest possible improvement from Rob, and I am actually quite rooting for him and Michaella to get together. Whilst we didn’t get to find out too much about him on the show, luckily there’s a lot of information about there on him, so here’s everything we know!

The 37-year-old is a manager of licensing and permitting at energy company Eversource, where he leads a team of 15 scientists. Together, they handle the licences and permits needed for energy projects, from utility poles to huge lattice towers, with the aim of making the electric grid more reliable and sustainable.

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One of his more unusual responsibilities is a yearly turtle safety programme, which he coordinates himself. Speaking to Business West, which named him in its 40 Under 40 list, he explained that construction crews are taught what to look for and how to clear grass so they can spot turtles and avoid harming them.

Matt studied environmental science and regional planning at Westfield State University, before getting an MBA from Fitchburg State.

Science runs in the family. His mum was a science teacher, while his dad was a college professor before becoming a farmer. Matt said that growing up around it made him realise how important the environment is, and he wanted to “try to make a difference”.

Matt picked up beekeeping from his mum, who has kept bees for years. He told Business West he got hooked once he realised how much bees help the environment.

He went into the pods with five hives on his property, telling Netflix he hoped to find his “queen bee”. He’s since said he had six, but lost a few over the winter. He sells the honey and wax to friends.

Matt has an eight-year-old son, who he’s described as the greatest thing in his life. He told Netflix his son would be a big factor in who he chose to date in the pods. Like many Love Is Blind stars before him, he keeps his son’s face off social media.

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Matt said he wanted someone trustworthy, affectionate and playful. His friends and family describe him as resilient, and he believes relationships are something you have to work at rather than give up on. He’s also a keen cook, with Italian food and chicken parmesan his speciality, and his Instagram shows a love of wildlife.

In the pods, he formed a connection with Michaella Giorgio, who later described him as her second-strongest match. Although Matt didn’t get engaged, he reappeared at the pod squad get-together, where Rob Feeley’s reaction to Michaella chatting with “the beekeeper” sparked the row that ended their engagement.

Outside of work, Matt sits on the Hadley Planning Board, chairs the energy resource committee for the Environmental Business Council of New England, and co-chaired the 2025 conference of the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions. He’s also run charity 5Ks for Mass General Cancer Center and Boston Children’s Hospital, and coaches youth basketball in Amherst.

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