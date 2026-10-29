Stew reveals Rob broke down on the phone to him two weeks after he quit Love Is Blind

The look that Stew and Jax gave each other when Rob pulled up to sit with them amid his fight with Michaella was genuinely one of the only redeeming parts of the trainwreck episode.

Appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast, Stew opened up about what was going through his head when Rob came to sit with them, as well as the call they had two weeks after his split from Michaella.

AD asked Stew “what was going on in his mind” when Rob approached, with Stew explaining: “I truthfully, like, I just, I didn’t know what to do. I genuinely almost feel like deer in headlights in that situation, because I was like, I wasn’t fully connected with what was going on in his life and his saga at that moment.”

He continued, sharing that he hadn’t been aware of everything going on with Rob and Michaella since they left the pods, sharing: “Like, I didn’t know what his relationship had been since leaving the pods. Like, obviously, I knew he was, you know, engaged for a bit, like, but I didn’t know where that relationship stood, and, you know, even kind of knowing the details of, you know, where it stands, you don’t know how it got there.”

He added: “And it’s like that journey of getting there that really is where the emotions build up and everything. And so I was there, and I was just like, ‘I have no idea what’s going on,’ and obviously I wanna support Rob, but I’m like, ‘I don’t know what to say, I don’t know the antidote for this situation.’ That’s where I was at.”

Stew also wanted to defend Rob for some of his behaviour on Love Is Blind, sharing: “If I could just say one thing about Rob, though. This one, this one totally caught me off guard.

“Like, he called me maybe a week or two later after that, and he’s just like, ‘Stew, listen, dude, like, this has been a f*cking trip. Like, I’m just starting to pull the pieces back together. I love you. I love Jax. I hope I wasn’t weird at the table. I hope I wasn’t bothering you guys or interrupting you.’

Stew then praised him for his call, adding: “There was no need for him to have done that, and the fact that he did, I thought that was such a stand-up thing to do. I was just like, ‘We’re good, man, like, you’re totally fine. I know where you’re coming from, and I’ve got you, man, don’t worry about it.'”

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