‘Maybe we moved too fast’: Love Is Blind’s Hyoni and Allessandro announce they’re divorcing

Five months after announcing their relationship break, and Love Is Blind: Italy’s Hyoni and Allessandro have sadly announced they’re now getting a divorce.

The pair announced stepping back from their relationship in May after “arguing a lot” and “hurting” each other. In a lengthy statement at the time, they shared: “What we lived together was real, important and full of emotions that we will always carry with us. And that’s exactly why today we decided to take a small step back, instead of risking destroying everything we built together.

“Because if we kept going this way, we probably would have only hurt each other even more. Sometimes stopping and reflecting takes more love than blindly continuing forward. We only ask for a little understanding and silence while we try to figure out what’s best for us.”

The pair announced their divorce in a joint Instagram statement, with Allessandro and Hyoni announcing that their “marriage has come to an end” after Love Is Blind, and that divorce proceedings have already started.

They shared: “We didn’t speak about it sooner because, after spending some time apart, we started seeing each other again for a few months, away from social media, trying to understand whether we could find our way back to each other.

“We truly fell in love, and neither of us ever imagined things would end this way. Maybe we moved too fast, without giving ourselves enough time to really get to know each other and build our relationship at our own pace.

“We shared a year and a half filled with difficult moments, but also so many beautiful memories that we will always carry with us.

“Not every love story is meant to last forever, but that doesn’t mean it has to end by erasing all the good that was there. Even though our paths are now going in different directions, what we shared will always remain an important part of our lives.

“We sincerely wish each other the very best, hoping that this story will be remembered for the beautiful things it brought into our lives. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has been by our side and supported us throughout this journey.”

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