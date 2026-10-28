Turns out Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé Jason Galanis was at the same prison as her dad Todd

Is this how they know each other?!

We know Savannah Chrisley‘s ex-con fiancé, Jason Galanis, served eight years in prison for multiple fraud charges, but it’s just been revealed that he was in the same prison as her dad, Todd, for nine months.

According to Page Six, they were both locked up at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, from January to August 2023.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is ultimately the “final designating authority,” according to the United States Sentencing Commission. “The BOP is required to consider the following when designating offenders to facilities: the resources of the facility contemplated, the nature and circumstances of the offence, the offender’s history and characteristics, any statement by the court that imposed the sentence recommending a type of facility as appropriate, and any pertinent policy statement issued by the Sentencing Commission.”

So it’s pure luck that Jason and Todd crossed paths and spent time at the same facility.

It’s unclear if Savannah met Jason while he was at the same prison as her dad, but she has shared that they met “in the world of politics” at a at a time when dating was the last thing on her mind, as she was focused on getting her parents released from prison.

Savannah spent about two and a half years working to secure a presidential pardon from Donald Trump and get her parents released from prison. Jason’s sentence was commuted in March 2025, two months before Todd and Julie were pardoned. So they most likely met after Jason was released or while he was in prison with Todd.

In 2017, Jason was sentenced to 189 months in prison after he pled guilty to “securities fraud based on bonds issued by a company affiliated with a Native American tribe in South Dakota.” So instead of using the money for projects as he said, he actually used it for his personal finances.

Then, in 2025, after serving eight years of his sentence, Trump commuted his sentence and was released immediately. “After serving eight years and eight months in prison on good behaviour, the administration felt it was time for him to regain his liberty and go on into his private life,” a Trump official told Fox.

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