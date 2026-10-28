Love Is Blind’s Stew hints he may be getting married soon after failed engagement with Jax

Love Is Blind’s Stew has now spoken out on marriage, even though his relationship with Jax didn’t work out. She just confirmed on the What’s The Reality? podcast that they’re not dating and she is single, but Stew is not letting their failed engagement deter his future.

He told Northwestern University he’s “absolutely committed” to marriage and finding “the one”. Stew said: “It didn’t happen yet, but I have no doubt that hopefully soon it will. I think everybody wants to be a forever bachelor until their peer group stops being bachelors.

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“You see everyone else hit this other phase of life, which is, according to everybody who’s gone through it, way more fulfilling and way better. And then the realisation dawns that being a bachelor has kind of lost its luster.” He also admitted his view on love has changed!

Stew also told What’s The Reality? podcast: “I do think, truthfully, it was like, it was love and connection. It- it really was. Um, you know, I think in some of the later episodes, you’ll see that, you know, Jax and I, like, really did give it a shot, and we’re still super close.

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“We have a great relationship still. Like, it’s not – it’s not like, you know, I went in there and I was just like, who’s the person who’s going to say yes? I think it’s unfortunate for both of us, but like, listen, like we knew what we were signing up for.”

Stew said: “I had faith in the process, even if it is far-flung and kind of wild,” after his friend, Drake Carmody, met his long-term partner on the show, but barely got airtime. He added: “He had a great time in the experience, loved it, made some great friends.”

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