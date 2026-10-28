Jax and Stew are watching Love Is Blind together, but insist they ‘are not dating’

There’s been a lot of speculation about what on earth is actually going on between Jax and Stew on Love Is Blind, but now both of them have clarified where they stand.

Appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast, Stew and Jax first off revealed that neither of them had actually watched the show before. And sorry but I swear every single cast member says this and I hate to say it but I’m just not inclined to believe them.

Whilst Stew was very respectful and fairly private about what happened with him and Jax post-show, leaving it at they were on good terms and had met each others friends, Jax was clearly in the mood to SPILL. And that’s exactly what we’re here for.

She told AD that a lot of people she knew had told her that she shouldn’t go on Love Is Blind, but she thinks that even if she doesn’t think love is actually blind she was still glad she went on it.

She admitted: “So I found out that love is not blind in that sense. So, that is the experiment to me, and that is important to remember, I think.” When AD asked her what she meant by saying that “love is not blind,” she explained: “Well, I just think that, like, for the show, that love sometimes cannot be blind, you know?”

Jax then dropped an absolute bombshell by revealing that she and Stew had ended up watching the DC season of Love Is Blind with Stew, and that they’ve also been watching the current series together. Like myself, AD was shocked at this news, with Jax adding: “So, I know you’re getting me in a very vulnerable state.”

At the time of the podcast recording the series had only just dropped, meaning Jax and Stew are still very much spending time together over a year and a half after filming…

This also means that Jax got a front row seat to Stew’s reaction to her rejection on the show, saying: “And unfortunately, I got to see, or fortunately, that I got to be there with him when he saw what I said. I had already seen it. I woke up at 3 a.m. to watch it. It was even worse having him watch it with me, but at least we were laughing a lot through the whole thing at each other, at ourselves. It was actually really funny to us because we’re like, why did we say this? Why did we act like this? We’re coming off so douchey, like, all of this stuff.”

AD then clarified what the nature of their relationship is, with Jax explaining: “So that’s a very good question. I don’t entirely know, to be honest. It is very confusing, and it’s gonna be exciting to see the reunion, I think. I think we’re going to talk about it more there. But, yeah, we hang out. We live a block away from each other. So I, like, see him in the neighbourhood, and doing errands, and we bump into each other all the time.”

But just to confuse things even more, Jax then added: “But it’s, it’s truly, like, I want to make it clear, we are not dating, like, I am single.” Sure girl, whatever you say.

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