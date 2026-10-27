Meet Savannah Chrisley’s rumoured fiancé ‘Jason’, following her pregnancy news

Savannah Chrisley just revealed she’s engaged and expecting a baby with her mystery fiancé, J. She’s certainly been busy, and has spent months teasing all of us with a ring on her finger, so we gathered all the information we need on exactly who her baby father is.

She is now engaged to a man she calls Jason, who she publicly refers to as J. He proposed to her on a beach surrounded by flowers in their swimwear, with a ring designed by NG Diamond Girl and Genovese Jewellers, a year after they started dating in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nicola Genovese (@ngdiamondgirl)

She met him through D.C. politics and is believed to be 54 years old. It’s said that he works as a boat broker in Destin, Florida. Savannah keeps her love life private, but has admitted he is “the one” on the Whine Down podcast, and wants three babies with him.

She said: “There is a little bit of an age gap so my Dad was not too fond of that,” admitting that he’s more than 18 years older than her. Rumour has it that Savannah’s boyfriend is Artie Davenport, a licensed yacht broker, whose Instagram page she is following on socials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

A TMZ article snapped photos of them both on a date in the Cayman Islands in December 2025, and the image of him does seemingly match the profile picture of Artie Davenport. She admitted she’s kept a lot of her relationship quiet because of the “huge age gap”.

She said: “We’ve been together since July last year and we’ve travelled all over the world. The first time we met, I was like, he’s attractive. I love how Jason has worked his a** off to give me such an amazing ring. I would not trade that moment for anything in the world.”

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