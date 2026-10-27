Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s full relationship timeline, amid recent split

Chrishell Stause has just revealed that she’s split from her partner G Flip after three years of marriage. So, here’s Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s full relationship timeline, from their surprise wedding to their public breakup.

October 2021

Chrishell was originally G Flip’s realtor, helping the Australian musician plan a move to Los Angeles. They first met at a Halloween party, but nothing came of it because Chrishell expected to go on a dating show soon.

Early 2022

G Flip then went to a party at Chrishell’s house and they ended up kissing. “I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends,” G Flip told Vogue Australia. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing.”

At the time, Chrishell “still thought” that she was straight, but eventually developed feelings for G Flip while helping them find a new home.

May 2022

Chrishell made their relationship official on the Selling Sunset season five cast reunion on May 6, 2022. When asked by the host, Tan France, if she was dating, Chrishell responded with: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Chrishell also appeared in G Flip’s music video for the song Get Me Outta Here, which included a whole lot of PDA.

March 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

G Flip released a love song, Be Your Man, that was written for Chrishell for their first anniversary. “I wanted to show her the first song I ever wrote about her. I’m not what you planned. I’ll be your man,” she announced on TikTok.

May 2023

On May 10, Chrishell announced their marriage with an Instagram video set to Be Your Man. They had a surprise wedding at a Las Vegas chapel with a super private vow exchange.

2023 to 2025

One wedding just wasn’t enough for the couple, so they had a vow renewal in November 2023. They also started an annual repeat wedding ceremony tradition, so they would have themed weddings every year.

October 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Today, October 27, Chrishell revealed that her marriage to G Flip was over. In an Instagram video, she said she and her former partner will treat their “public separation” with love and respect for one another.

Chrishell said: “I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are no longer together. We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person. I don’t have all the information or the reasons. I’m sure just as always with time you get the lessons you’re meant to get.

“I feel like a little bit of a failure. There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself. I just have to kind of heal and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful.”

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