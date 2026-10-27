DWTS’ Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins could be related, as his mum reveals family link

Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins could be related, in a shocking turn of events on DWTS. Basically, he had some research done on his lineage and ancestry, and found out he is Irish. But what his mum, Shirley Ballas, then confirmed, means they could be family!

So basically, Shirley’s grandma, who would be Mark’s great grandmother, was Irish. The family had the surname ‘Higgins’. Then Shirley wrote in the comments, “It’s true actually. Irish family name was Higgins @markballas@maurahiggins.” That is wild.

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Mark also found a green ribbon randomly in his bag, with Maura saying, “Maybe this is all a sign that we might do okay.” He recently learned about his Irish roots through his grandmother, who is in her late 80s and from the Wirral near Liverpool, UK.

His mother’s side is predominantly English with some Irish ancestry. Maura told E! News that their banter the most Irish thing about him, as he “doesn’t take anything too serious”. Plus, body language expert Darren Stanton told Covers they have a strong connection.

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He said: “Their genuine smiles, relaxed physical proximity and ability to move as one entity all point towards a deep level of trust and rapport. In my opinion, that puts them in a very strong position as the competition progresses, because they have that natural spark.”

Mark’s mum grew up in a housing estate in Merseyside in the UK, where she was raised with her brother by their mum, Audrey Rich. However, her son was raised in Houston, Texas, to ballroom dancers Corky and Shirley Ballas, and later attended school in London.

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