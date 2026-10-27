Jason Oppenheim’s dating history, as Selling Sunset ex Chrishell Stause splits from G Flip

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim used to date Chrishell Stause, who just broke up with her partner G Flip after three years of marriage. Jason and Chrishell used to date, so what is Jason Oppenheim’s dating history?

2010 – Nicole Young

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Young (@itsnicoleyoung)

On season six of Selling Sunset, Nicole revealed that she and Jason dated “13 or 14 years ago” and that she was the “O.G…. original girlfriend.”

2014 – Mary Fitzgerald

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Bonnet (@themarybonnet)

Before cameras started rolling at Oppenheim Group for Selling Sunset, Jason dated fellow cast member Mary for about a year. They had an on-again, off-again relationship and even lived together at one point.

“Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship,” Mary told People.

2021 – Chrishell Stause

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Jason dated yet another co-worker, Chrishell, when their professional-turned-romantic relationship started in May 2021.

They didn’t go public with their romance until July, and viewers got to see their relationship play out in season five of Selling Sunset.

In December 2021, they split due to “different wants regarding a family,” Jason wrote on an Instagram story.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends, and we will always love and support one another,” he wrote. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

“Chrishell is an exceptional human being, and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” he ended the story.

Now, the two still remain friends, and he shared in 2022 that they’re “in a healthy place.”

2022 – Marie-Lou Nurk

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Six months after his split from Chrishell, he started dating model Marie-Lou Nurk. They confirmed their relationship in August with a red carpet premiere.

They eventually broke up shortly after she made an appearance on season six of Selling Sunset. “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” Jason wrote on Instagram.

“We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other, and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

2025 – Jessica Vargas

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Jason then dated another realtor associate at the group, Jessica Vargas, for about a year before eventually amicably ending things. “Jessica is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever met, inside and out, and while we won’t be husband and wife, we will be best friends,” he told People.

“Jason and I have a lot of love for each other, and that’s not going anywhere,” Vargas said. “The best outcome for us is staying close and remaining in each other’s lives as best friends.”

Now

Today, Jason has been single for eight months, since February 2026. Despite dating several high-profile women, including his co-workers and models, he’s currently single.

We don’t think he’ll be rekindling things with Chrishell anytime soon either, as she’s super heartbroken about her split from Australian musician G Flip.

“I feel like a little bit of a failure. There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself,” she said on Instagram earlier. “I just have to kind of heal and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful.”

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