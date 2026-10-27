Savannah Chrisley announces pregnancy after a year with mystery boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley has just announced she is pregnant after a year with her mystery boyfriend, who goes by the nickname J. They have been together for about a year, after they connected through D.C. politics, and she has described him as her biggest business cheerleader.

She has been open about going through an egg retrieval process, as her egg count dropped by 70 percent in a single year, and therefore she underwent a freezing process after being diagnosed with endometriosis. Savannah got 12 eggs in her first retrieval procedure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

She froze her eggs at the age of 28, but her father, Todd Chrisley, didn’t understand the process. “I’ve had multiple surgeries. My last surgery I had was in Atlanta and there is a video,” she said. “I talk about that process, of endometriosis and how tough it was on my body.”

Savannah has shared a video of her pregnancy, featuring her kissing her baby’s father, and said: “I once prayed just to make it through another day. Now I get to spend forever with the love of my life, carrying a little miracle we already love more than words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

“From heartbreak to healing. From surviving to living. From praying for my forever to building a family with him. Only God could have written this story. 😭🤍 Here’s to forever, J… and the sweetest little blessing we can’t wait to meet,” Savannah added in her reveal.

On her Unlocked podcast and Jana Kramer’s Whine Down podcast, she described her boyfriend, whose identity she has kept private, as a supportive, calm, and brilliant “financial guy”. She revealed she keeps everything private now, after her parents went to prison for fraud.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.