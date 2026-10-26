From CEOs to oil riggers, all The New Stanford Prison Experiment cast’s eye-watering salaries

From teachers to CEO’s, the cast of The New Stanford Prison Experiment are everyday people who signed up for a once-in-a-lifetime experiment. So here are the salaries of The New Stanford Prison Experiment cast members, ranked from highest to lowest.

1. Laura Berens – $200k

Laura is the regional director for the Americas at AVALON. She’s the founder of, and used to be the CEO of Love and Fit. It’s an activewear and nursing bra brand she ran from 2017 to 2026.

According to her LinkedIn, she “founded and scaled Love and Fit, an activewear brand for moms, from concept to 7-figure revenue within 4 years.” Her bio says that she “built and scaled the business from the ground up—developing 50+ products and gaining hands-on experience across apparel design and development, fit and sizing, manufacturing, Shopify, digital marketing, customer acquisition, retention, and omnichannel growth.”

As a former CEO, she most likely made LOADS of money. Now, as the regional director she makes an estimated $200k or more.

2. Chris Lee – $150k

According to his LinkedIn, Next Level Pro’s portfolio “spans 13 companies across electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing, solar, and roofing in nine states.”

“Through Next Level Pros, I also coach business owners around the world on how to scale past the ceilings that stop most operators.” He’s been the CEO of Next Level Pros since July 2023, so just over three years.

Since his salary depends on the success of his business, Chris’ salary is an estimated $150k.

3. Larry Foy – $100k

Larry is a glassblower with smoke shops in St. Louis.

4. Chet Hudson – $85k

Chet Hudson is an oil rig supervisor in a small town in Pelahatchie, Mississippi. He makes an estimated $85,000.

5. Ronald Faussette – $80k

Ronald is a former police officer in Jackson, Mississippi, and also works as an executive coach. Now, he makes an estimated $80,000 with his job as an executive coach.

6. Jeff Cook – $75k

Jeff works in sales so his salary ranges, but it’s an estimated $75,000.

7. Nicholas Washington – $65k

Nicholas is a 37 year old truck driver who makes an estimated $65,000.

8. Hadley McDaniel – $60k

Hadley works in social media and marketing, so he makes an estimated $60,000.

9. Pete Zaremba – $55k

Pete is on the lower end of salaries, as he’s a middle school history teacher. He makes an estimated $55,000.

10. Kiana Gaona – $50k

Kiana is the head of social media for the Christian apparel brand Elevated Faith. “With seven years experience in the social media space and hundreds of viral posts under my belt, I have a keen understanding of all industries firsthand,” her LinkedIn bio says.

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