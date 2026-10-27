We just found photo evidence Love Is Blind’s Jax and Stew could be back together

Love Is Blind’s Jax and Stew are seemingly back together, even though neither of them have officially confirmed it. Basically, she just shared a snap of her going out for a pizza, but there was one huge clue in the background: a man’s arm wearing a very similar watch Stew wears.

We spotted the male arm, hands and black strap watch on Jax‘s Instagram Story on October 26th, before the next few episodes were released on Netflix. We then had a little sneak at Stew’s wrists on his social media photos – and voila, it appears to be the same!

Whoever Jax was out for a meal with, they were enjoying a cheeky pizza, cocktails and some other food. The other man was looking at a green menu, but she didn’t tag who he was. We then saw that Stew usually wears a watch with a black strap and face, which is different.

However, we scrolled back to a photo taken of him in 2019, and voila: it appears to be the same watch with the gold face! In more recent photos, he’s cleverly decided not to wear any watch at all, including when he was filming for the show about a year ago, in the pods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

In October 2025, a year before their season came out on Netflix, Stew posted a photo of him smiling on a boat. Jax commented on that exact photo with, “Not bad,” and she hasn’t even deleted the comment. So far, that’s pretty concrete evidence they’re dating.

Stew liked the comment! Another sign they’re on good terms is that they follow each other, and that they were both at a recent Patriots game with their fellow cast members. Jax has also apologised for leaving Stew and ghosting him, saying she’s “taken accountability”.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.