Inside DWTS’ Mark Ballas and mum Shirley’s bond, before she judges him and Maura Higgins

'No one knows the craft more than her'

Mark Ballas’s mum, Shirley Ballas, will be a guest judge tonight on Dancing With the Stars. She’s a professional dancer herself, and she’ll be judging Mark and his celeb partner, Maura Higgins, for the horror-movie-themed week of DWTS.

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They’re used to being judges together, as they’ve both starred on the spin-off series Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro. But now he’s the one up for elimination, and his mum’s score might determine his fate on the show.

Known as the “Queen of Latin,” Shirley is a retired international Latin champion, dance coach, and now television personality. American viewers might not recognise her, but the Brits sure do, as she’s the head judge on the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing.

She isn’t the first Strictly judge to appear on both versions of the franchise either. Former judges Bruno Tonioli and the late Len Goodman have previously appeared on both the American and UK series.

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“My mother is one of the most elite Latin American dance coaches in the world,” Ballas told Good Morning America. “Having her level of expertise on the panel is always an asset. No one knows the craft more than her.”

“She’s been on the side as a judge, and I’ve always been on the side as the pro,” Ballas said. “We had a couple of disagreements out in the field … but we also agreed a lot. She’s very good at what she does, she’s very direct. And when you’re improving on being a professional in this field, you need that.”

Mark clearly thinks very highly of his mum, and rightfully so. She’s an icon. Now, they get the chance to have her judge him for this week of DWTS.

Mark and Maura are going full vamp this week for Horror Movie Night with a contemporary routine set to Cry Little Sister by Gerard McMann. They’re going off The Lost Boys film with full vampire-inspired costumes and styling.

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