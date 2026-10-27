All the Love Is Blind villains who have blamed their bad behaviour on the edit

A lot of Love Is Blind villains have tried playing off their bad behaviour to the edit, whether it’s Shake, or Jax. Sam from the UK version was adamant it was the fault of production who made him look bad for his actions towards Nicole, and he’s not the only one to hit back.

Sam Klein

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Sam faced heavy backlash after his split from Nicole Stevens and clashes with Benaiah. On Instagram, he claimed the high-pressure environment and unfavourable editing did not work in his favour, but he called the whole experience “TV gold,” so is it really that bad?

Shake Chatterjee

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Shake blamed unfair editing for ruining his reputation and his villain status after his relationship with Deepti Vempati. Series creator Chris Coelen dismissed his claims, noting that the show simply let him speak freely and that other cast members felt their edits were fair.

Jessica Batten

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When asked by Entertainment Weekly whether she’d been given the opportunity to end her relationship with Mark before the wedding, Jessica responded: “I don’t know if I’m allowed to answer that question,” before being given the green light by the Netflix rep to answer.

She said: “OK, Yeah. I mean, I had to stay. I definitely had a conversation about leaving and I wasn’t able to do that. It was psychological warfare,” she went on. “Because when you’re planning a wedding with someone – I knew I didn’t want to marry him. We weren’t ready.”

Annie

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Annie from Love Is Blind has spoken out about the moment she appeared to say being gay is “100 percent” a fad. She’s had loads of backlash ever since, after revealing that she wouldn’t be over the moon if her kids were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, she’s addressed the moment she appeared to agree that being queer is just a trend, after Nick asked her: “Do you think it’s a fad?” Annie revealed on the Viall Files podcast that it actually got edited in, to make it look like she was talking about gay people.

Jax and Stew

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Love Is Blind‘s Jax and Stew have become one of the most controversial couples on the show, especially after she left him hanging post-engagement. However, they’ve both blamed the edit, with Stew claiming they “had more substance” than what was actually shown.

Jax recently reposted a clip from unseen couple Tucker and Sahar on The Viall Files, who claimed “we’re not seeing everything that happened.” Stew told The Viall Files there was more between he and Jax than we’ve been “led to believe, saying it was all “filtered”.

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