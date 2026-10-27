Savannah Chrisley opens up about the age gap of over 18 years in her relationship

Savannah Chrisley has finally opened up about the age gap in her relationship, which she’s admitted is more than 18 years. She just announced her pregnancy and engagement with the man, who is rumoured to be a yacht broker called Artie, but she calls him Jason.

It’s said that Savannah’s fiancé is 54, while she is 29, meaning they could have a 25-year age gap between them. However, she said she “doesn’t care” and said on her Unlocked podcast: “So yes, the age difference. So what? I don’t care. Let me tell you, he doesn’t look his age.”

She added: “He doesn’t act his age. His body is great, his mind is even sharper. So, I don’t care. Like, this person is the love of my life. It made all the heartbreak I’ve gone through worth it, and all the heartbreak taught me something. It taught me what I want and don’t want.”

“Yes, there is a huge age gap there, but that’s probably part of the reason why I kept a lot of it quiet because I know how brutal the public can be. But I genuinely do not care because I would rather 20 phenomenal years with someone than 50 just me,” Savannah revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

He proposed to her on a beach surrounded by flowers in their swimwear, with a ring designed by NG Diamond Girl and Genovese Jewellers, a year after they started dating in 2025. She met him through D.C. politics and it’s said that he works as a boat broker in Destin.

Savannah keeps her love life private, but has admitted he is “the one” on the Whine Down podcast, and wants three babies with him. They’ve now ended up with two embryos, she’s revealed, and said that her fiancé was her “rock star” during the entire IVF process.

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