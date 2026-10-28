The decrease in Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé Jason Galanis’ net worth after prison

Jason Galanis has been confirmed as Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé, and it turns out his net worth massively decreased once he went to prison. The businessman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for securities fraud and was ordered to pay millions of dollars in restitution.

He was charged for manipulating the market for Gerova Financial Group, Ltd, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, and to defrauding its shareholders. He was also sentenced for defrauding the clients of an investment advisory firm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

His previously known net worth was negative $2.3 million, but his 2025 pardon by Donald Trump erased $162 million in penalties. He was ordered to forfeit more than $80 million and pay more than $80 million in restitution, after he pleaded guilty in January 2020.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said: “As he previously admitted in his guilty plea, Jason Galanis swindled the shareholders and clients of Gerova Financial and Tag Virgin Islands out of tens of millions of dollars in a massive fraud scheme. Today, he was sentenced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

Past reports estimated his independent personal assets as under $1 million. Savannah, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of $500k, as of 2025. In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $37 million.

It’s estimated that he’s now worth up to $2 million. Prosecutors previously said he personally misappropriated more than $8.5 million in proceeds from a tribal bond fraud scheme. Before prison, he was known for testifying against Hunter Biden, who was a past associate.

Savannah revealed on her Unlocked podcast that she and Jason now live together She said: “We’ve worked really hard on this house. Um, we bought it, we redid a lot of things. We the way that we furnished it with our designer, Chem Big, she’s awesome. We love her.”

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