Every bombshell in Kim Kardashian made in Citizen Kim, from divorces to Kanye styling her

Kim Kardashian‘s list of ex-husbands is lengthy, and we’ve been given a run-down of exactly how her marriages broke down while she spoke to Jonathan Van Meter for Citizen Kim – from why her marriage to Kris Humphries broke down to Kanye West styling her.

Kris Humphries marriage was ‘biggest regret’

Kim admitted her 72-day marriage to Kris was one of the “biggest regrets” and said: “I knew it before we were married in my soul. I just thought, ‘Well, it’s cold feet.’ But your gut, your soul, is always right. I thought, ‘If I bail now, they’re going to call me ‘runaway bride’.”

Kanye West wanted to give Kim a makeover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

We all know Kanye wanted to style Kim, but she’s revealed the extent to his desires and wrote: “I came home and there were shoes piled up almost to the ceiling that had been taken out of my closet and I only had two pairs left — that Kanye’s team kept. I almost cried.”

They communicate through Kanye’s wife

It turns out Kim “worries about Kanye all day” and now co-parents by communicating through his wife, Bianca Censori. She said: “It’s been pretty smooth for a while. I guess because we don’t talk that much. But when we see each other, we give each other a hug.”

Her first husband exposed her nudes

Kim alleges that her first husband, Damon Thomas, stormed into her dad’s office showing hers and her sister’s nude photos. At age 19, she eloped in Las Vegas in 2000 to the music producer, who was then 29, but the book claims he told her to quit her job and leave college.

She alleges Kris Jenner had an affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Apparently, Kris Jenner was mad when she found out Kim was putting in details of her alleged affair. While the biographer doesn’t name names, Kris disclosed an extramarital relationship with Todd Waterman back in 1989, during her marriage to Robert Kardashian.

Kanye engraved ‘Adidas’ in her ring

Um, when Kanye proposed to Kim, he apparently put the brand Adidas as an engraving in her engagement ring. Not exactly romantic! The ring cost a whopping $4 million and was designed by Tadao Ando, with him popping the question after staying in Malibu for days.

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