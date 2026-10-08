The RuPaul’s Drag Race stars rejected for Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair, including Kandy Muse

Several queens made it into the main cast, too

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars have joined All’s Fair with Kim Kardashian, but there’s also three queens that never made it past the audition. It turns out Angeria, Plasma and Kandy Muse all gave it their best shot. However, they were soon rejected from making it into the main cast.

Kandy wrote on X: “oh y’all DRESSED for the part. I auditioned in a tank top after a gig – I don’t even think anyone has blonde bangs on the show.” Angeria said: “Auditioned for All’s Fair a few months ago. Didn’t get the part but I was channeling my inner Niecy Nash on the day.”

She added, “Congrats to all the gals and can’t wait to watch!!” Suzie Toot also was asked to audition but chose not to because she was booked up with gigs. She commented on Angeria’s X post with: “would love to add that i was asked to audition and was too booked 😘😘.”

starting a thread of all the girls who went in for thissss 😈 https://t.co/hlyJu6OSgT — Plazzy Wazzy (@Plasma_NYC) October 7, 2026

As for who did make it onto the show from Drag Race, that includes queens Daya Betty, Bob The Drag Queen, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Jewels Sparkles, Lady Bunny and Monet X Change. When someone told Angeria that Bob took her role, she replied, “Talented a** b****.”

Plasma commented on Angeria’s post with, “SIS SAME HAHAHA my sarah paulson was ovahhh.” The queens were invited to audition to play doppelgängers of the main cast, which includes Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Dina Standish and Niecy Nash.

@Plasma_NYC The way they had all the boys auditioning too… LOL https://t.co/80EsjOASzq — TENDERONI (@Tender_oni) October 7, 2026

Drag King Tenderoni also auditioned, saying they “had all the boys auditioning too”. He also wrote an X post saying, “I know there’s a drag king featured in the new season of All’s Fair (not me),” and we can confirm that specific person is… Nyle DiMarco!

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