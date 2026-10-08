The Kardashians’ new AI intro is the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot

The new season of The Kardashians is upon us, and honestly the first five minutes feels like something out of a fever dream it’s so jam packed with AI. It’s honestly one of the worst things I have seen on a show and how it managed to make it to the final version is insane.

As soon as the show starts, there’s a montage of all the family members in different parts of the world with Travis and Kourtney in Japan whilst Khloe is in the Serengeti. Only, they’re not and not only that but it appears as though all of the world environments and even the people they interact with are entirely AI.

It’s blaringly obvious the Japan Kourtney and Travis are in isn’t real, nor is the lady serving them matcha. Things only get worse during Khloe’s Serengeti bit, as her two safari drivers are perhaps the most quintessentially conventionally attractive AI men I’ve ever seen, and even the elephants she sees have a seriously uncanny look about them.

Oh, and did I forget to mention that The Kardashians and Jenner’s themselves in the initial clips are also AI? It all makes sense later why they didn’t use the actual women themselves… And you can literally see the AI stuttering as Kim gets a text that the new season is filming with her skiing down a mountainside, and Kendall and Kylie riding away on cursed AI horses.

It all comes together in an even more bizarre segment once they all get to Calabasas, with one of Khloe’s eyes becoming freakishly oversized, Kylie grows a tail and Kim has a nose on her ear. Yes, seriously.

They then come face to face with the real Kardashians, with AI Kris telling them: “Honestly, sweeties, we think you guys are great, but AI is much easier. We don’t have scheduling conflicts, no glam is necessary and we can cry on cue without messing up our makeup.”

The real Kris responds: “This real family, real family, cannot be replaced.” Yeah, and neither can the thousands of litres you’ve wated making that god-awful intro can either.

Khloe decides to hit the kill switch on the AI versions of themselves, saying: “I think it’s time for these AI bitches to go.” The AI version then melt?? The title card then says “The Kardashians: AI Could Never.” I mean it literally just did so I’m not entirely sure what they’re trying to say.

Kourtney also adds that “AI could never replace us”, with absolutely zero expression and zero emotion on her face and if anything I’d say the AI version was actually a lot more animated than she was. Quite literally.

Whilst I must admit that I do quite enjoy watching The Kardashians, that AI intro is so unbelievably awful and excessively lengthy at over three minutes long. It’s honestly put me off watching the rest of the season as it feels so unnecessary and honestly just wasteful.

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