Eerie Real Housewives psychic readings that came true, from Kyle’s split to Tinsley’s twins

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were together for over two decades, yet somehow a psychic on RHOBH predicted their split years in advance. That wasn’t the only time a psychic on the Real Housewives franchise got it right, because Tinsley Mortimer‘s reading came true.

Kyle and Mauricio’s split

At the beginning of RHOBH, a psychic called Allison Dubois warned Kyle about Mauricio. During a party, Allison told her they’d split up and even said this would be her last marriage, warning that Mauricio “would not fulfil her” – but even said she found “no joy in being right.”

Tinsley ended up having twins

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Sonja Morgan hired a psychic on RHONY, who predicted that Tinsley would have twins. She’s now a stepmother to three kids, including twin girls and a boy, so technically, the psychic was correct. She and her husband Robert Bovard tied the knot in November 2023.

Brooks falsifying medical documents

During RHOC, a psychic called Scott Cruz revealed he “just doesn’t see it” when it came to Vicki Gunvalson‘s then-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, who claimed he had cancer. It eventually came out later in the season that he’d falsified medical documents and was never a cancer patient.

Ramona’s husband being unfaithful

A psychic told Ramona, during a trip to Morocco, that her husband Mario Singer was being unfaithful. The psychic said he had another woman in his life and obviously Ramona laughed the whole thing off. However, Ramona caught him cheating on her and filed for divorce.

Kandi meeting her match

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Sadly, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have now divorced, but Mbele told her on RHOA that she was about to meet the love of her life and he was already standing within her reach. Todd was working behind the scenes on production for the show, and they dated afterwards.

Justin’s health warning

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Whitney Rose was warned about her then-husband Justin‘s health. A reader called Terence told her that she needed to get her husband’s heart checked immediately, and predicted their 12-year-old son would have a leg injury. Whitney said the predictions were wildly accurate!

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