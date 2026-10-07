Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose files for divorce from Justin after 16 years

She shut down rumours they were on the verge of splitting earlier this year

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose has filed for divorce from her husband, Justin Rose, after more than 16 years of marriage, according to Page Six. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member reportedly submitted the paperwork to the Third District Court, Salt Lake Department, on Tuesday.

The filing comes while season seven of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is airing. Whitney and Justin married in November 2009 and share two children.

Many documents in Utah divorce cases are private, but Page Six said Whitney also submitted a proposed parenting plan. Representatives for Whitney, Justin and Bravo did not immediately respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

The legal development follows months of speculation about the couple’s marriage. In July, Page Six reported that Whitney and Justin had been living largely separate lives, with sources alleging that they had privately expressed frustrations about their relationship.

The outlet also reported that financial pressure had contributed to the marriage’s breakdown. Whitney has faced the demands of launching several ventures, including Wild Rose Beauty, Sōl People, Prism and the Wild Rose Podcast.

Justin, meanwhile, lost his senior executive position at LifeVantage Corporation shortly after the couple’s season two Love Is Art scene aired. He was out of work for a year, and Whitney has previously said the career change affected both their relationship and their household dynamic.

Their marriage had already reached a difficult point on screen. During season four, Whitney told Angie Katsanevas that she and Justin were uncertain about whether they wanted to remain together.

Whitney later dismissed recurring divorce rumours during a January 2025 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, telling Andy Cohen that the speculation had been circulating for years and insisting Justin was not leaving. The latest filing means the situation has now moved beyond Bravo speculation and into court.

As of Page Six’s report, neither Whitney nor Justin had publicly commented on the divorce filing.

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