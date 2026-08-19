The real reason Diana Jenkins left RHOBH after just one controversial season

Diana Jenkins was on RHOBH for just one season, back in 2022. However, it was soon over because she had to leave the show, revealing she couldn’t fully commit to the filming schedule. Her season was pretty controversial, as she had to deny human trafficking rumours.

She left because she had become pregnant with her fourth child in a high-risk pregnancy. At the time, she was placed on doctor-advised bed rest, which meant she essentially couldn’t commit to the filming schedule for the following season, even though they wanted her back.

Diana thanked Bravo for their support and chose to focus completely on her health and her growing family with her fiancé, Asher Monroe. The couple had their first baby, Eliyanah, in 2020, and then found out she was pregnant again just six months after she was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

She revealed she had to deliver a stillborn baby amid a pregnancy complication, which is why she was placed under strict doctor’s orders when she got pregnant again in 2022. Diana wrote: “As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child this year.”

“You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of [The] Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she added in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

Diana concluded: “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.” She left days after her friend, Lisa Rinna, exited the show.

She got into several tensions with the RHOBH group, including with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Diana called Sutton “phony” and “boring”. Sutton accused Diana of offering a fake hug, while Diana told Garcelle she was the “most guarded” woman in the group.

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