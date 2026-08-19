90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Pattiya and Dylan announce split after 12 years together

After 12 years together and seven months after their engagement, Pattiya and Dylan from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have sadly split.

Pattiya announced the news in a statement, admitting that it was a “difficult decision” she had to make and one that Dylan was not happy with after their time on 90 Day Fiancé together.

She wrote: “I understand that Dylan may not want our relationship to end, but I can no longer continue living through the distance, uncertainty, and constant cycle of being together and apart. I waited 12 years for our relationship to truly move forward, held on through so much, and gave it more chances than I can count. But I cannot keep waiting and hoping for a future that may never come.”

Pattiya continued: “As much as I have loved him, love alone is not always enough to make a relationship healthy or sustainable. This relationship has taken an emotional toll on me, and I have finally realized that I must choose what is best for my own peace and happiness.

“I sincerely wish Dylan well, and I hope he finds the happiness, fulfillment, and whatever it is he is still seeking in life. I will always appreciate the memories and the years we shared, but for me, this chapter is permanently closed. This is my decision, and I am asking that it be respected.

She added: “Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout our journey. Please show us both kindness and respect as we move forward through this change. I am choosing peace, healing, and myself. Goodbye to this chapter. A new one begins now.”

At the moment Dylan has not publicly commented on their split, but something tells me things between him and Pattiya could be about to get messy, and what else would you expect from 90 Day Fiancé!

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