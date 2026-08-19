Hayden Panettiere wasn’t the only celebrity who appeared in Diana Jenkins’ Room 23 book

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins’ book Room 23 has been in the headlines recently following the tragic death of Hayden Panettiere. At just 20 years old, Hayden was featured in the book alongside other famous celebrities, so who else was included in Diana Jenkins’ Room 23 book?

Released in 2009, it’s a “fine art coffee table book that features photography and art direction by Deborah Anderson,” Diana’s website reads. It’s an “artistic exploration” that “depicts a year in the life of a Beverly Hills penthouse suite” that features over 100 celebs.

“Diana conceptualised Room 23 motivated by the idea to raise awareness for The Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at UCLA School of Law with beautiful and entertaining photographs of her friends. Jenkins is committed to raising funds to stop war crimes.”

The book led to rumours that Diana once ran a “secret call girl ring,” which she has denied for years. “It was like an offence of my character,” she said in a confessional on the Bravo show. Off-camera, she also sued a blogger who claimed she was a “sex trafficker.”

She said on RHOBH how she “can’t believe it ever caught on” and added in a confessional: “It’s very, very dangerous.” Amid the rumours, a photo emerged of another woman people were mistaking for Diana, to which she snapped back by calling Jeffrey Epstein a “monster”.

George Clooney

George Clooney is one of the most famous actors featured in Room 23. In one of the pictures, he can be seen holding open the door labeled “23” with Diana standing past him.

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden is wearing a sparkly swimsuit while sitting on the side of a bathtub. In the mirror reflection, you can clearly see a man in a suit, but you cannot see his face. Diana’s site states: “The photographs tell a glamorous story of all that takes place behind these closed doors.

Lisa Rinna

Diana Jenkins’ RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna also made an appearance in Room 23, well before they ever started filming together.

Lisa even addresses the book during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which their fellow co-star Erika Jayne describes the book as “sex-positive” and “woman-positive,” with Lisa agreeing.

Diana then goes on to address the book’s controversy in the episode, saying that “it backfired” and led to serious, false allegations. “I don’t particularly want to talk about the book tonight because it took a lot of money, a lot of time to achieve what I did, but it backfired.”

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John is lying on a bed wearing a robe while reading The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy by Robert Leleux in Room 23.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford, the American model and actress, is on the cover of Room 23 and even posed next to Diana in some photos.

Heidi Klum

In one image, Heidi Klum is dressed in a fur coat, walking a dog named Harvey with a naked bellboy standing behind her.

Milo Ventimiglia

Hayden’s ex-boyfriend Milo is also included in the book, wearing a black suit and holding an umbrella in a black-and-white photograph.

Hayden and Milo met while filming their show Heroes together, which aired from 2006 to 2019. Despite their 12 year age gap, they started dating in 2007 and called it quits after two years of dating in 2009.

Wladimir Klitschko

Hayden’s ex-partner Wlad was also included in Room 23, which is actually how they ended up first meeting. Hayden was first involved after working with a makeup artist who was involved in the book. After Hayden went to Diana’s house to get her makeup done, she ended up getting photographed for the project.

As it turns out, Wladimir Klitschko was also featured in the project, with him and Hayden meeting at the book’s launch party and starting dating following her split from Milo Ventimiglia. Hayden recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013 that she made the first move at the party, by telling Wladimir that he’s “huge” to which he responded, “You’re tiny.”

Hayden and Wladimir dated on and off for nine years, and ended up engaged and having a daughter together who was born in December 2014. The pair permanently split in 2018.

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