Everything Diana Jenkins said about her controversial Room 23 book on RHOBH

The infamous Room 23 book on RHOBH will never be forgotten, and it’s all coming back up again. Diana Jenkins is now back on everyone’s lips following the tragic passing of actress Hayden Panettiere, who was one of 100 celebrities featured in the book.

Diana’s site states: “The photographs tell a glamorous story of all that takes place behind these closed doors. They are a mélange of playful, provocative and intimate images that reflect the inspired mood of both Diana and Deborah [Anderson].”

“Diana conceptualised Room 23 motivated by the idea to raise awareness for The Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at UCLA School of Law with beautiful and entertaining photographs of her friends. Jenkins is committed to raising funds to stop war crimes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

The book led to rumours that Diana once ran a “secret call girl ring,” which she has denied for years. “It was like an offence of my character,” she said in a confessional on the Bravo show. Off-camera, she also sued a blogger who claimed she was a “sex trafficker.”

She said on RHOBH how she “can’t believe it ever caught on” and added in a confessional: “It’s very, very dangerous.” Amid the rumours, a photo emerged of another woman people were mistaking for Diana, to which she snapped back by calling Jeffrey Epstein a “monster”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

Diana wrote: “Let’s address this. When these man were doing whatever they were doing, I was a broke a** refugee in London with no passport, no name, no country, no family, no one to help. Surviving on barely any food. Sending what I could to my parents in Bosnia.”

She said the book blew up in her face. Erika Jayne had seen the book and called it “really sexy,” while Diana said: “I don’t particularly want to talk about the book tonight because it took a lot of money, a lot of time to achieve what I did, but it backfired.”

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