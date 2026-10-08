Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely baby rumours debunked after confusing post

Iyanna McNeely is sparking rumours she’s secretly had a baby after getting married post-Love Is Blind. She shared a social media post about NICU babies that got everyone talking, almost a year after she got married to her now-husband, Alexander Lewis, in January.

She’s now convinced people she’s given birth recently, after commenting on a post that reads, “No one understands the emotional terror like a new mommy hearing phantom cries in the shower.” She replied, “Try a NICU mum. Phantom cries and phantom monitor alarms.”

Iyanna hasn’t had a baby yet, as far as she’s made people aware. She appears to be commenting on seeing mums in the NICU, and some people thought she works as a nurse. She worked closely with mums, at adoption company The Cradle, as a home study support specialist.

She finished her role working closely with families in August 2026, and now works as a content developer for her own firm. To make it clearer she worked with mums, Iyanna also previously worked with Golden Surrogacy and as a family support specialist for Meeting Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iyanna Lewis (@iyanna.amor)

She only recently took part in a BMW video driving around a car, and that was only in July. You can generally drive for as long as you want to while pregnant, but this would mean she’d have popped out a baby in the last month or so, and she’s usually quite open on socials.

One person commented on Iyanna’s post, “Girl we know………….. lol u cute tho 😍,” and Iyanna simply replied with a thinking emoji. Another even speculated that she has a “pregnancy nose,” to which she replied, “🥴 wow,” so it looks like she’s shutting the rumours down.

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