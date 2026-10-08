The Kardashian-Jenner partners ranked by net worth, from Lewis Hamilton to Jacob Elordi

The Kardashian-Jenner partners are some of the most successful and well known men in their field, I mean Lewis Hamilton has literally been given a knighthood. But, whilst all the Kardashian and Jenner’s are ludicrously rich in their own right, just how wealthy are their partners and who takes the top spot? Let’s find out!

4. Jacob Elordi: $10m

Despite being regarded as a bit of a heartthrob in the entertainment industry, Jacob Elordi reportedly has the smallest net worth out of all the partners at just $10 million. The biggest theatrical hit of his career has been Wuthering Heights, which grossed roughly $224 million worldwide, and he was brand ambassador to Bottega Veneta in 2024.

3. Timothée Chalamet: $25m

Next up is Timothée Chalamet, who is reportedly worth $25 million. Timothée was paid a hefty $9 million for his role in Wonka, and purchased an $11 million estate in Beverly Hills in October 2022. And apparently he received $2 million for the first Dune film and $3 million for the second, and something tells me he’s going to have got a lot more for the finale one.

2. Travis Barker: $70m

Blink 182’s Travis has a considerable reported $70 million net worth, however it may be lower. In February 2016 he was asked to reduce his child support as he stated that his annual income had fallen from around $2 million to around $600,000, and estimated his own net worth at $40 million. However, his net worth could have increased in the 10 years since then.

In 2022 he and Kourtney Kardashian purchased a $14.5 million beach house in California from Conan O’Brien.

1. Lewis Hamilton: £435m

As for who the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner partners is? Well, it’s none other than Sir Lewis Hamilton, and by a long long way. In fact he was featured in 2026 Rich List from The Times, and his net worth is actually up from 2025 when he was worth $385 million. On Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes he was ranked tenth in the world, having earned an estimated $100 million throughout his career, including sponsorships and commercial income.

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