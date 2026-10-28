Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé Jason Galanis had his prison sentence commuted by Trump, explained

We know the Chrisleys are no strangers to prison. And it turns out that Savannah Chrisley’s fiancé and now the father of her child, Jason Galanis, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for multiple fraud schemes. But he didn’t serve the full sentence, as President Donald Trump commuted it on March 28, 2025.

In 2017, Jason was sentenced to 189 months in prison after he pled guilty to “securities fraud based on bonds issued by a company affiliated with a Native American tribe in South Dakota.” So instead of using the money for projects as he said, he actually used it for his personal finances.

He then spent years behind bars at a facility in Montgomery, Alabama, and was ordered to pay nearly $81 million in restitution.

Then, in 2025, after serving eight years of his sentence, Trump commuted his sentence and was released immediately. “After serving eight years and eight months in prison on good behaviour, the administration felt it was time for him to regain his liberty and go on into his private life,” a Trump official told Fox.

Jason also testified in the 2024 House impeachment inquiry into the Biden family, as he had ties to Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden’s son. He was a business parter of Hunter’s from 2012 to 2015, he told the House Oversight Committee. They were both equity partners at the Burnham Financial Group, and Hunter served as vice chairman.

Savannah’s mum and dad, Julie and Todd, were also pardoned by Trump and released on May 27, 2025. They were convicted in June 2022 of federal bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy involving over $30 million. Both began serving their sentences in January 2023 and were released after two and a half years behind bars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

Savannah said on her Unlocked podcast that she and Jason met “in the world of politics”, at a time when dating was the last thing on her mind, as she was focused on getting her parents released from prison. “The first time we met, I was like, ‘He’s attractive. Yeah, he’s really hot,’” she said.

Now, the couple are expecting a child after struggling to get pregnant.

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