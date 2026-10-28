The New Stanford Prison Experiment creators break down that dramatic finale

The New Stanford Prison Experiment creators are now breaking down the dramatic finale, in which Laura had to break up a potential attack by inmates that felt annoyed with Brandon and Pete. It was all going on, with many of them brutally quitting before the 13th day.

Scary Larry, whose real name is Larry Foy, was the first who demanded to be removed, having been in jail before and getting triggered by being in a prison environment again. Over the duration of the experiment, five more decided to leave, and it was more than they expected.

Executive producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth have responded, with Jane telling Variety: “Nobody thought it would affect him in the way that it did, but we knew he could make the decision for himself and relieve himself of the experiment if it became too much.”

We volunteered to spend two weeks in prison, yet this looks like summer camp. 😂 Peace signs everywhere, and I’m one of the guys under a blanket on the bleachers. The New Stanford Prison Experiment on Netflix. Watched it? #TheNewStanfordPrisonExperiment #KeithSchulner https://t.co/4C33EhDvdL — Happy.Millionairs (@ATandJudge) October 27, 2026

“I think he was surprised by how much it affected him,” she added, saying they thought it would end on the same day the original experiment did. The original experiment lasted six days, but it went on for 13, while CEO Laura Berens had the biggest impact.

“As a woman running the show, it was important to reflect the female experience as well and look at that in terms of power dynamics,” Jane said. “I think Laura really emerged as the strongest leader of the whole series when they’d ended their shift and checked on them.

Anybody watching the Stanford Prison Experiment documentary on Netflix? I was so right when I said women are natural leaders. Mothering, nurturing, caring etc. are all leadership skills. — siddhi devī🌹 (@shreemastrology) October 28, 2026

“It was almost motherly concern. They did not want a prison riot. We felt it was really powerful and did not see that coming at all,” she said, while Dan said they “would hesitate to come to conclusions about race and gender, but I think it holds up a mirror to those issues.”

He said it’s “very revealing” and is “something me and Jane are particularly proud of and felt privileged to be able to make the show.” Jane added: “Having those men together with no phones, alcohol or women, these men from all different backgrounds really bonded.”

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