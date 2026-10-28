Despite three weddings, G Flip and Chrishell Stause were reportedly never legally married

At least they won't have to worry about a messy divorce?

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have split after more than four years together, but they won’t need to go through a divorce, as they were never legally married.

Sources close to the pair told TMZ that the Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician never made their marriage legally binding, despite holding several wedding ceremonies over the years.

The couple first exchanged vows in Las Vegas in May 2023, sharing photos from the day, but it soon emerged that the marriage wasn’t legal. At the time, sources said the pair planned to make it official at some point, but TMZ now reports that never happened. They went on to celebrate their relationship with another wedding ceremony and a vow renewal, but none of them made their union legal.

Chrishell announced the split in a tearful video posted to Instagram on Monday. She said the pair had agreed to treat the public separation with love and respect for each other, and explained she’d chosen to share the news on video because her followers deserved more than a cold written statement after all their support.

She also suggested the breakup wasn’t her decision, saying: “I am in love with this person, and I don’t have all the information.” She admitted that she feels like “a little bit of a failure”, before adding: “It’s hard. It’s painful. I’m a lover girl.”

Chrishell said she now needs to heal and work things out, but reassured her followers that everything will be fine. She also said she’s “definitely never doing this again” when it comes to announcing a split so publicly.

G Flip shared their own statement on Instagram, writing: “After four plus years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.”

They added: “My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

While Chrishell was the one to share the news first, sources told TMZ that it was G Flip who decided to end the relationship.

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