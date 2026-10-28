Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson axed in DWTS’ Horror Movie Night double elimination

Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson were sent packing on Dancing With the Stars in the season’s first double elimination.

After Tyler’s super heartwarming pregnancy and gender reveal last week with his fiancée, we’re gutted to see him go home. He had the lowest score of the night, scoring a 26 out of 40. Yikes.

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And he definitely didn’t have the votes to keep him safe either. He danced a Viennese waltz with his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, that was inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

“You saw me upset up there,” Tyler shared, before turning to Sharna. “I was disappointed in myself because I felt like I let her down.”

He ended things on a good note saying, “She has given me so much, and I have a special woman in my life now.”

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Jackson Olson was at the bottom last week, so no one is shocked that he just got eliminated. Despite this dance being Jackson’s best performance so far, he unfortunately didn’t have the votes to save him.

He scored a 35 out of 40 with his contemporary piece inspired by Joker. Donning the green wig and the iconic Joker face paint, Jackson had fun with this dance, and he really committed to the Joker persona.

“I wanted to be on this [show] since last year, and I made a bunch of videos about it,” Jackson said after his elimination. “I got on it, and I got the most amazing partner in Emma. So, this journey has been amazing.”

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa shockingly received one of the lowest scores last week, following their jaw-dropping tribute to Heath Ledger last week. They danced an Argentine tango inspired by The Omen and scored a measly 26 out of 40.

Shirley Ballas, Mark’s pro dancer mum, gave them a pathetic four out of 10. A four! She’s backed her low scores as well, but they didn’t impress viewers so honestly, fair.

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