It looks like Jackson Olson and Tatyana Ali might be the next celebs to get eliminated on DWTS

With only a few weeks until Dancing With the Stars comes to a close, there are still 10 couples left in the competition. According to social media, it looks like the Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson will be the next to be eliminated from DWTS.

And with the double elimination… it’s not looking good for Tatyana Ali or Tyler Cameron.

This isn’t just a guessing game either. A social media stat sheet created by a Reddit user has revealed which contestants receive the most amount of likes and views across all platforms.

Jackson and Emma have 902k likes and 831k YouTube views in total throughout all six weeks so far. It’s the lowest amount compared to the other contestants.

At the top of the leaderboard are Harry and Jenna with 3.6 million likes, Amber and Pasha with 3.2 million likes, and Ezra and Daniella are close behind with 3.2 million likes as well.

Tatyana and Jan and Tyler Cameron and Sharna could also be at risk of elimination as they both have 1.4 million likes.

Jackson, Tatyana, Tyler, and Connor all received 32 out of 40’s last week from their Dedication Night dances. Connor might be able to pull through thanks to his social media presence, but you never know until they take to the stage.

Tonight Jackson is performing a contemporary to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra, inspired by Joker. Tatyana will dance a paso doble to I Lied to You by Miles Caton, inspired by Sinners. Tyler will perform a Viennese Waltz to Love Song for a Vampire by Annie Lennox, inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Viewers know that it’s not just their scores from the judges that matter. Online voting can also save a couple from elimination, assuming they get enough votes to pull them to the top of the leaderboard.

With a double elimination tonight, anything could happen. But all signs point to Jackson, Tatyana, or Tyler going home tonight.

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