There have been some MAJOR clues recently about which Love Is Blind season 11 couples are and aren’t still together, based on some serious internet sleuthing.

It’s gotten pretty confusing trying to keep up with all the messy signs, so here’s a roundup of all the clues that reveal which Love Is Blind season 11 couples are still together.

Erika and Blake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Carver (@tropicanacoyote)

Erika and Blake have left tons of evidence that they are and aren’t still together after getting engaged on Love Is Blind season 11.

Erika just commented on Blake’s post with a very flirty message that says, “My guyy 💕,” and he left a hug emoji in response.

This screams that they’re still together, and he’s now asked her what she thinks on a take of their on-screen relationship. He said the “Internet is insane” and tagged her, asking, “Whadda ya reckon,” when a writer asked if he’s trying to scramble her with his private parts.

He’s also just commented, “STAN,” on a photo of Erika and her dogs. Oh, and that’s not the only thing. Blake has written, “Smash,” under a photo of her cooking. On that very post, Erika shared a quote pic with Blake asking her if she’d ever become a chef on a yacht.

John and Sarah

The devil is in the details with these pictures that seem to confirm that John and Sarah were still together after Love Is Blind.

Both pictures were from 63 weeks ago, so around August 2025. Given that the show was filmed a year and a half ago, this means they would have been taken after Love Is Blind wrapped and could indicate that John and Sarah were together because they got married.

In the picture, both John and Sarah are seen to be at the beach, with the two main pieces of evidence of them actually being there together being a bottle and beach towels. The bottle seen in Sarah’s picture is blue with an orange cap, and wouldn’t you guess it, the exact same one can be seen prominently in John’s picture as well. As for the towel, John has it bundled around himself in his picture and then the exact same one can be seen in the background of Sarah’s picture as well. Of course, it could just all be coincidence, but the fact that not only the bottle and the unique towel patterns are both the same does seem very telling…

You can also see what looks to be the edge of the chair John is sitting on to the left of Sarah’s picture.

The X user who originally made the post about the pictures also claimed that Sarah follows his sisters on Instagram and that they also follow each other’s friends. I checked myself, and Sarah does follow Rose, who is one of his sisters, as well as both of them following some of each other’s mutual friends.

Jax and Stew

Are they together? Are they not? We honestly have no clue, and besides Jax’s super confusing behaviour, we’re also left in the dark about whether these two are still together or not. I mean, she literally ghosted him right after meeting him. And their last convo left us even more confused. But we just spotted a major clue that points to them being together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

Basically, Jax just shared a snap of her going out for a pizza, but there was one huge clue in the background: a man’s arm wearing a very similar watch Stew wears.

We spotted the male arm, hands and black strap watch on Jax‘s Instagram Story on October 26th, before the next few episodes were released on Netflix. We then had a little sneak at Stew’s wrists in his social media photos – and voila, it appears to be the same!

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