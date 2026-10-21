Meet DWTS star Tyler Cameron’s fiancée, Tate Madden, the insanely cool model and photographer

Dancing With the Stars contestant and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron just revealed that he’s expecting a baby with his fiancée, Tate Madden. They’ve been together for two years, so here’s everything you need to know about Tyler Cameron’s fiancée, Tate Madden.

Tate is a model and photographer who lives in Tyler’s hometown, Jupiter, Florida. They met in 2020 after being introduced by close friends. Then, in 2022, Tate was working as a photographer on Tyler’s TV series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, which is when their relationship really took off. She even made a cameo on the show.

“It was always platonic and cool, and she was always the life of the party and fun. Everyone gravitates towards her,” he told E! News. “She’s just a ball of fun energy, and everyone enjoys being around her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tate Madden (@tada_itstate)

Tate has over 204k followers on Instagram and, by the looks of it, has been such a supportive partner to Tyler. She gives a behind-the-scenes look into her romantic relationship with the Bachelor star. They both share a love of home renovation and decorating, so they’ll have to start building for a nursery soon!

They had their first date in September 2023, celebrating Tate’s birthday. A year later, they went Instagram official when she posted about their holiday in France.

He got down on one knee and popped the question in August 2026, weeks before starring on Dancing With the Stars. “The proposal was nerve-wracking because everything I wanted to say was gone,” he told People. It was a super romantic proposal on Florida’s Little Palm Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Last night on DWTS, Tyler and Tate SHOCKED viewers by announcing their pregnancy. They also had an on-air gender reveal, with pink confetti announcing they’re having a baby girl.

“We thought it would be a really amazing way to reveal the baby and celebrate the baby,” Tyler told People.

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