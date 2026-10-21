‘I still have hope for it’: Where Love Is Blind’s Jax and Stew left things after meeting up

After a week of anxiously waiting, viewers finally got to see the big reveal of Jax and Stew meeting up in Boston after she ghosted him in the pods. Now, their relationship status is pretty confusing. So, here’s where Jax and Stew from Love Is Blind left things after meeting up, and everything they’ve said about each other since.

Jax ghosted Stew in the pods after they met face-to-face for the first time. She chose not to share her contact information with him, leaving him with no way to reach out to her after her abrupt departure.

Jax then managed to get in contact with Stew, and they were finally able to sit down and clear the air. “It would be the craziest thing ever if it worked,” Stew opens up. “That would be incredible. That would be really special.”

“I still have hope for it. Like, I haven’t written it off yet,” Stew reveals. “And I don’t want to, necessarily.”

As for how they leave things? Jax tells Stew, “I feel like we’ll just figure it out.”

He then questions her commitment to that, bringing up that she was slow to meet with him. “I gave you every day. I was like, ‘Thursday I can, Sunday I can, yesterday I can,’ And I felt like there was no attempt on your end to actually, like, try and make that happen.”

“In that lack of response, it’s kind of like, ‘Maybe this isn’t real,'” Stew admits. Jax then reveals that she expected to be “blown away” by a connection and wanted it “to be more like how we were in the pods.”

“Maybe we’re just friends,” Jax questions. “If I love somebody, I’m all in.” Yikes.

So, it sounds like they’re better off as friends and the romantic connection between them is dead. Jax clearly wasn’t “all in” with Stew, and he has reservations about her actually wanting to be in a relationship with him.

This was the last time viewers saw them on season 11 of Love Is Blind, so they’ve officially called it quits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

“When we did actually meet, it was incredibly intense and overwhelming for me,” Jax told People. “And I think when I sat down, I kind of realised, you know, there’s no chemistry or connection here. And I had to go.”

“I just kind of wanted a little bit more from him,” Jax revealed. “And it just wasn’t there.”

Stew’s not entirely on the same page, however. “I think looking back, there was a degree of compatibility there,” he says. “I didn’t see any red flags.”

They still follow each other on Instagram, and Jax has even commented on a photo of him, saying, “Not bad.” For now, the pair are still friendly despite calling off their engagement.

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