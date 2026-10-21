Tate Madden admits she was nervous about the lift in Tyler Cameron’s DWTS pregnancy reveal

Tyler Cameron’s fiancée Tate Madden has spoken out about their emotional pregnancy reveal, admitting she was pretty nervous about having to do the lift for it.

She told E! News: “I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he lifted me over his head. He mustered up every ounce of strength he had because he knew I’d probably start crying if he couldn’t get me over his head anymore.” But Tyler reassured her, that she was “up there like a feather.”

However, Cameron—who confirmed his engagement to Madden in August—was quick to assuage the mom-to-be, adding in the joint interview, “No, you were up there like a feather, baby.”

Tate shared that once she was up there she started feeling better but did “lose it” during one point in their DWTS dance, sharing: “Once we got to that point and I felt stable up there. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! I didn’t trip, I didn’t fall. We made it through. We got this now.’ And then the adrenaline started to come down as I came down from the lift, and that’s when I just kind of lost it a little bit there for a second.”

Ty;er Cameron’s fiancée Tate Madden hasn’t danced since stepping away from the industry 12 years ago, and she noted how special it was for her and Tyler to announce their pregnancy on DWTS, as well as honour his mum.

“To be able to come back to it in this way, with this dance, means everything to me,” she said. “[And] to be able to honor his mom? I mean, I get to marry and have kids with the most wonderful man that I’ve ever met, and that’s because of how his mom raised him.”

As Tate put it, “Everything that I love was in one room tonight, and it just was so special. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to be reintroduced to dance.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.