Tyler Cameron dedicates his DWTS dance to ‘all mums’, in tribute to his late mother

Dancing With the Stars season 35 contestant Tyler Cameron is dedicating his dance this week to “all mums” after losing his mum, Andrea Cameron, in 2020. It’s a touching tribute, so here’s everything we know about his dance and his mum.

Tyler is dancing alongside his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, to Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran. He’s also including his fiancé, Tate Madden, in the routine.

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“I lost my mom to a brain aneurysm back in 2020. Just like that, she was gone,” Tyler shared in a video posted on the DWTS Instagram page. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through.”

“You never stop going through it,” he continued. “You still grieve even to this day, almost seven years later.”

“It’s going to be an emotional night … This is for the mum’s out there,” Tyler revealed. “Not just my mum but for the mums that we love and also the mums that we miss. I’m very excited to do this. This is not just my mum, this is all those important mums because a boy always needs his mum.”

Andrea died in February 2020, two days after being taken to the hospital. She tragically suffered a brain aneurysm and did not survive.

“She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing her death.

Before her passing, Andrea was a real estate agent in North Palm Beach, Florida.

After her death, Tyler and his family started the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, which is the “most transformative scholarship experience in Palm Beach County,” according to the website. She was a “passionate advocate for education.”

“Whether she was hosting SAT/ACT tutoring prep in her living room or serving as Team Mom for the various sports teams her three sons played on, Andrea was always there—supporting, encouraging, and challenging young people to strive for excellence.”

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