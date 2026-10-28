‘I felt like I let Sharna down’: Tyler Cameron speaks out on his DWTS elimination

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess were eliminated from DWTS last night, and he’s since spoken out, admitting he felt “a lot of disappointment.”

The pair were interviewed by On The Red Carpet by ABC, with Tyler sharing: “Early on it was a lot of disappointment, I felt like I let Sharna down and I let myself down. It wasn’t as clean as I wanted it to be. It happens, you know.

“But now that I’m 30 minutes removed from it all, I am just full of gratitude, this is one of the greatest experience I’ve ever had. I got to get another incredible woman in my life in Sharna. I have the dedication as one of the greatest gifts I can ever look back on, like it’s been an amazing run.”

He continued: “You know, dancing really makes you be vulnerable and pull things out of you and I’m more emotional than I’ve ever been, I might cry in a second here, I don’t know, you know. Like this is never me before, I was always very stoic and strong and never showed emotions and Sharna and dance has pulled all that out of me and I’m very grateful for it because it’s allowed me to be a better fiancé and soon to be husband and going to be a better girl dad because of it.”

As for Sharna, she shared that despite her and Tyler Cameron getting eliminated from DWTS, there is nobody else she would have “rather come out of retirement for.”

She added: “You know, he’s been an incredible partner in all ways, not just in the room. His respect for me and the art and the work and the work that he puts in, but the friendship that we’ve built like I genuinely love him and Tate and they’re my family now and they’re in my life. I’m rooting for their success. I can’t wait to celebrate the wins with them and everything coming forward. So I genuinely did win. I genuinely won coming back into this season and having Tyler as my partner.”

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