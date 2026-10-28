Everything Savannah Chrisley and her family have said about her fiancé Jason Galanis

Savannah Chrisley is now engaged to her fiancé, who is confirmed to be Jason Galanis, but her family have had a few words. She’s kept her relationship private since they began dating in 2025. However, now they’ve got a baby and a wedding on the way, she’s said a lot.

It’s said that Savannah’s fiancé is 56, while she is 29, meaning they could have a 25-year age gap between them. However, she said she “doesn’t care” and said on her Unlocked podcast: “So yes, the age difference. I don’t care. Let me tell you, he doesn’t look his age.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

She added: “He doesn’t act his age. His body is great, his mind is even sharper. So, I don’t care. Like, this person is the love of my life. It made all the heartbreak I’ve gone through worth it, and the heartbreak taught me something. It taught me what I want and don’t want.”

“Yes, there is a huge age gap there, but that’s probably part of the reason why I kept a lot of it quiet because I know how brutal the public can be. But I genuinely do not care because I would rather 20 phenomenal years with someone than 50 just me,” Savannah revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

She has also admitted he is “the one” on the Whine Down podcast, and wants three babies with him. They’ve now ended up with two embryos, she’s revealed, and said that her fiancé was her “rock star” during the entire IVF process, but her father Todd wasn’t too happy.

Savannah said: “There is a little bit of an age gap so my Dad was not too fond of that.” She describes Jason as her “protector” and said they met while she was fighting her parents’ pardons. She said: “It was so much stronger of a connection than either of us ever thought.”

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