Savannah Chrisley explains how she and fiancé Jason Galanis met amid 27-year age gap

What do you mean he was in jail with her dad?!

Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her relationship with fiancé Jason Galanis, revealing how they met and why their 27-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

The Chrisley Knows Best star first spoke about her love life during a May 2026 episode of her podcast, Unlocked, though she kept the details to a minimum. “I am dating someone. I am extremely happy and extremely fulfilled in life,” she said at the time. “I feel like where I am at in life is the moment that I had always dreamt of but never thought was possible.”

Savannah said she planned to keep the relationship private, but on the 27th October episode of Unlocked, she revealed his name, Jason, and confirmed they’ve been together since July 2025.

How Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis met

Savannah, said she and Jason met “in the world of politics”, at a time when dating was the last thing on her mind, as she was focused on getting her parents released from prison. “The first time we met, I was like, ‘He’s attractive. Yeah, he’s really hot,’” she said.

Even so, she “didn’t really know what to think of him at first.” Things changed after Donald Trump pardoned her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, on 28th May 2025. Four days later, on 1st June, Jason sent her a text to congratulate her.

“The first text that Jason sent me was, ‘Hey, Savannah, it’s just incredible what you did for your family. You never stopped. Fearless person. Congratulations,’” she recalled, admitting it took her nine days to reply.

“I responded and then there we went,” she said. “We just were texting back and forth. And then, when we truly started digging deep into things, it was so much stronger of a connection than either of us ever thought was there.”

Savannah Chrisley on her age gap with Jason Galanis

Jason is 56, making him 27 years older than Savannah, but she says the “huge age gap” doesn’t worry her.

“I would rather 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 just meh years,” she said. “He doesn’t look his age, nor does he act his age. His body is great, his mind is even sharper. […] This person is the love of my life.”

Jason Galanis served time with Savannah’s dad

Before he started dating Savannah, Jason knew her dad Todd best, as the pair served time together at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.

Jason was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in two fraud schemes, including one that took millions of dollars from a Native American tribal entity, and was ordered to pay nearly $81 million in restitution. He was pardoned by Trump in March 2025.

Two months later, Todd, 58, and Julie, 53, were also pardoned. The couple had been convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, and began their sentences in January 2023, with Todd sentenced to 12 years and Julie to seven.

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