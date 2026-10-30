Love Is Blind’s Aneha reveals she was uncomfortable talking to Cam because of his drinking

Aneha and Cam had a super awkward conversation on Love Is Blind about why her parents didn’t want to meet him, which she said was because he was white and a Christian. Now, she’s revealed that Cam’s drinking contributed to some of her controversial comments she made.

“I’ve never drank in my life,” Aneha explained to Swooon. She also opened up about her history with alcohol, revealing that her family has a history of alcohol related issues.

“Cam’s a bit of a looser spirit, right? So he indulges, and that’s fine. That night, though, in particular, I think maybe he drank more than I was used to,” she said.

“Keep in mind, we were only in person with each other for like three or four days at that point, so he’s still new-ish to me. Sometimes that can make me a little bit uncomfortable when people are really intoxicated around me,” Aneha explained. “That’s why I live alone, so I can always leave. [But] obviously, this is my fiancée. I’m not just gonna leave.”

“Keep in mind, he was a little drunkie, and so it’s hard to have serious conversations like that with someone who’s maybe in a party vibe right now,” she revealed.

She did acknowledge that she came off as “very condescending, and it was condescending,” not excusing her behaviour. “[I] sounded like I’m talking to a child, and that’s mainly because I knew in that moment we couldn’t really have the serious conversation that we needed, and we had to wait till the next day.”

This comes after she’s faced backlash over her comments towards Cam in Mexico. After the get-together with the other couples, he asked whether her parents did not want to meet him due to his religion or him being white. “You being white,” was her response.

But it seems that now Aneha has backtracked and said that wasn’t the real reason.

“I talk in silence. That is my issue,” she explained. “I have to fill empty space with nervous chatter. I do that all the time, and it bites me in the a** because I just say stuff.”

She had doubts about whether her family would accept him or not, despite being white and a Christian. “I was like, ‘Okay, I understand where you’re coming from — my family, I’m sure they would prefer someone with a similar cultural background, who speaks the mother tongue, and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, my parents are very accepting.”

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