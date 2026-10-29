Ranking the loaded Dancing With the Stars season 35 celebs by their whopping net worths

Dancing With the Stars season 35 is well underway, and on top of being so talented, they’re also insanely loaded. So, here’s the ranking of the loaded Dancing With the Stars season 35 celebs by their whopping net worths.

1. Jenna Dewan – $30 million

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Jenna has an estimated net worth of $30 million, making her the richest DWTS celeb. She’s best known for being an actress and starring in the film Step Up, and for her TV roles in The Rookie, Supergirl, Witches of East End, and The Playboy Club.

Besides her acting career, she also runs her own production company, 33andOut.

2. Harry Shum Jr. – $14 million

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Harry Shum Jr. has an estimated net worth of $14 million. He’s an actor, dancer, singer, and choreographer best known for his roles on Glee, Shadowhunters, and Grey’s Anatomy.

3. Julia Stiles – $12 million

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Julia’s estimated net worth is $12 million from her acting career. She’s starred in major films like 10 Things I Hate About You alongside Heath Ledger and the Bourne franchise.

4. Maura Higgins – $6 million

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Maura from Team Tink is reality TV royalty, so she should have a net worth in the millions. She has an estimated net worth of $6 million, which she’s built up since first starring on Love Island in 2019. Since then, she’s appeared on other TV series like The Traitors and has crazy expensive brand endorsements with major labels.

5. Tatyana Ali – $4 million

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Tatyana has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She rose to fame and has long-term residuals from her role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the 90s.

6. Amber Glenn – $2 million

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Amber has one of the lower net worths of the cast, at an estimated $2 million. She’s a three-time U.S. national champion and 2026 Winter Olympic team event gold medalist. She earns competition payouts and USOPC Operation Gold medal bonuses.

7. Ezra French – $1 million

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Ezra has the lowest net worth of the DWTS season 35 cast of $1 million.

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