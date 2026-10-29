The richest cast member from every season of Love Is Blind, and some are seriously loaded

What do you mean Rob is casually wearing a $20k watch?!

There are some mega wealthy cast members on this season of Love Is Blind, but what about the richest cast member in each season? Let’s have a peek!

Season 1 (Atlanta): Cameron Hamilton, $2 million

Cameron came into the pods as an AI and data scientist, a job at the time that was estimated to make him between $130k to $180k per year. He and Lauren have since launched a YouTube channel and written a book together, helping push his net worth to an estimated $2 million.

Season 2 (Chicago): Natalie Lee, $2 million

Natalie had a successful corporate career before the pods, and has added to it since. She worked as a management consultant and content creator, co-hosts the Out of the Pods podcast with fellow cast member Deepti, and has said she makes six figures from influencing.

Season 3 (Dallas): Alexa Alfia, $700,000 to $1 million

Alexa didn’t need Love Is Blind to make her rich. She already owned her own insurance agency before entering the pods.

Season 4 (Seattle): Brett Brown, at least $536,400

Brett, who married Tiffany on the show, worked as a design director at Nike during filming.

Season 5 (Houston): Uche Okoroha, $362,500

Uche was listed as a lawyer and entrepreneur, running his own AI tax software company.

Season 6 (Charlotte): Matthew Duliba, $444,000

Senior financial advisor Matthew was one of the oldest cast members of his season, and his job averages around $120,000 a year in Charlotte.

Season 7 (Washington, D.C.): Leo Braudy, up to $6 million

Leo made sure everyone knew he was rich, and he’s the wealthiest Love Is Blind cast member ever. The art dealer took over his family business, Capital Art Advisory, in 2015.

Leo was very honest about the fact he’s a major baller, admitting on camera: “I grew up financially very well-off. I’m not trying to build an influencer career. I’m a rich f*cking art dealer. I grew up, like, I went to a country club, went to private school. My college was paid for.”

“I’m fortunate. I have an interesting and lucrative job. I’m an art dealer. It’s a family business. I actually own it now.” As for what that family business is, Leo became the head of Capital Art Advisory which he took over from his grandparents, Ethel and Arthur Furman who started the business in 1970.

The business provides assistance in maintaining and providing consultancy for high-end art collections and advises governments, galleries, museums and high-profile individuals on which pieces they should invest in.

As Capital Art Advisory was one of the first of its kind in Washington the company quickly grew in notoriety and prestige and is still the top advice agency for art in the whole of Washington. Prior to his appearance on Love Is Blind, art dealer Leo Braudy took over leadership of the company in 2015 and is the main source of how he’s got so rich.

Season 8 (Minneapolis): Dr Brad Morgan, $683,500

Brad didn’t get engaged, but the 35-year-old dentist was the highest earner of the season, with dentists in Minneapolis averaging more than $195,000 a year.

Season 9 (Denver): Sparkle Megan, $1 million

Sparkle Megan spent her season dropping hints about her wealth, and she wasn’t exaggerating. She built a successful career in oil and gas, working her way up to director of communications.

The main bulk of her wealth came from her very successful career in the oil and gas industry, with her website stating: “Megan built a successful career in the oil and gas industry – an experience that gave her business acumen but also revealed the toll a demanding lifestyle can take on health.”

From her LinkedIn we can see that Sparkle Megan worked at Felix Energy for seven years before joining Love Is Blind, starting as a landman before becoming director of communications.

According to similar roles in other companies, this would have been a seriously lucrative payday for her, as the job could have earned her upwards of $170k per year.

Following her role at Felix Energy, Megan jumped ship to work for Mainspring as its director of operations for just over one year, with the job reportedly bringing in roughly $160k – $254k per year, nothing to sniff at! She’s also a prominent investor and founder of Veyda, which is a very fancy personal wellness company.

Season 10 (Ohio): Dr Jessica, $1 million

Infectious disease physician Jessica was the highest earner of her season, with an estimated salary of $280,000 and a $740,000 home.

Season 11 (Boston): Rob Feeley, $660,000

At 40, Rob is the oldest member of the season 11 cast, and his job in AI infrastructure sales pays around $165,000 a year before commission. He also casually wears a Rolex Submariner Bluesy, which retails for around $12k to $20k depending on the quality.

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