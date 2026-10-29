Love Is Blind’s Wilnie and Wilson just revealed they’re still together in the comment section

After an explosive few episodes from Love Is Blind season 11, viewers are left looking for any signs of hope that at least one couple makes it to the altar and ends up getting married. And Wilnie and Wilson might’ve just dropped the biggest clue that shows they’re still together and got married…

Two days ago, Wilnie posted an Instagram reel showing her shopping at Louis Vuitton. So of course we ran to the comments to see if there were any signs of Wilson, and the Love Is Blind gods blessed us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilnie (@wilnie_)

“Is this my credit card?!” Wilson commented on her post that’s captioned: “Somebody’s princess 👑 ✨ #netflix #loveisblind”

She then fired back with, “definitely not on the joint account.” Um, is this not the biggest confirmation ever? I mean, I wouldn’t be joking about a joint bank account on social media with my ex-fiancé.

Wilnie then posted another reel yesterday showing her wheeling her own luggage across the street and then loading it into a car with the caption: “POV: Beating the helpless allegations one suitcase at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilnie (@wilnie_)

Someone left a comment saying, “This lil banter thing ya’ll got going is cute or whatever 😝💁🏽‍♀️😅🥰” to which Wilnie replied with, “We’re a little funny.”

So they’ve both been ACTIVE on social media and have left us with all sorts of juicy clues that lead us to think they’re still together.

Which after seeing how the rest of couples have been fairing so far (Jax ghosting Stew after the reveal and Rob getting aggressive towards Michaella and them splitting up just to name a few), we’re so glad Wilnie and Wilson seem to be happily married and in love.

They’re easily Love Is Blind season 11’s most wholesome couple and we’re pretty confident they’ll be saying “I do” at the altar.

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