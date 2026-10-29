The Dancing With the Stars pros spend weeks in front of the camera, making up choreography and teaching celebs with usually little-to-no dance experience. They’re competing for the highly coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy, and some have spent years on the stage, so here are all the Dancing With the Stars pros worth millions, ranked by their eye-watering net worths.

1. Kym Johnson – $100 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Johnson-Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678)

Kym is the richest DWTS pro dancer, with an estimated net worth of $100 million. She’s won multiple seasons of DWTS and has even served as a judge on the Australian series.

She’s married to Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, who has a reported net worth of $600 million. Talk about a power couple.

2. Julianne Hough – $12 million

Let’s not forget this iconic Footloose (2011) line rehearsal between Julianne Hough and Kenny Wormald. https://t.co/u9MeZs6W1N — Weird World (@WeirdIsTheWorld) June 9, 2026

Julianne has an estimated net worth of $12 million, built up from years of professional dancing, TV and film appearances, and even some music.

After dancing as a pro on DWTS and winning two seasons, she returned as a judge where she reportedly got paid $500,000 a season. She’s also had some iconic dances and starred in some major films like Footloose (iykyk), Rock of Ages, Safe Haven, and Grease Live!

3. Derek Hough – $8 million

Derek’s estimated net worth is $8 million, and while he got his start on DWTS, he’s branched out into other business and career ventures since. He’s won a record six times on DWTS and moved up to an estimated $1.2 million per season as a judge on the show, also judging for six seasons.

Outside of DWTS, he’s also a host for Extra and judged World of Dance from 2017 to 2020.

4. Maksim ‘Maks’ Chmerkozkiy – $8 million

Maks has an estimated net worth of $8 million from competing on DWTS for 17 seasons, starring in Broadway productions like Burn The Floor, and working as a choreographer and entrepreneur.

5. Valentin ‘Val’ Chmerkovskiy – $7 million

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Val has appeared on DWTS for over 20 seasons, winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy three times. Outside of the show, he’s the co-owner of the Dance With Me dance studio chain with multiple locations across the country. He has an estimated net worth of $7 million, coming in just slightly lower than his brother Maks.

6. Karina Smirnoff – $6 million

Karina appeared as a professional dancer for 18 seasons on DWTS and is a five-time U.S. National Champion, World Trophy Champion, and Asian Open Champion. She has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

7. Witney Carson – $5 million

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Witney joined the cast of DWTS season 16 after making her TV debut on So You Think You Can Dance in 2012. Since then, she’s gone on to win two Mirrorball trophies, run dance programs and workshops, and has brand partnerships.

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