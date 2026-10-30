Here’s where Michaella and Rob stand with each other a year after filming Love Is Blind

Rob’s behaviour during the Love Is Blind pod reunion night was genuinely awful, and we’re so glad Michaella chose to walk away from that disastrous situation.

It’s been almost a year and a half since filming wrapped, so where do Michaella and Rob stand now?

As of now, Rob still follows Michaella, but she doesn’t follow him back. Yikes.

Rob has since spoken out about his awful behaviour during the pod reunion night, and he doesn’t regret anything. Speaking to Tudum, Rob does admit that he “probably should have handled it in a more mature way and not crashed out.” However, he claims that it was the filming process that sent him over the edge, sharing that he was “getting frustrated with the cameras in my face constantly.”

But when Michaella told him privately that he was acting aggressively, he “took offence to it.” Rob added: “Never in my life would I be aggressive towards a girl.” As for the situation with his friends, Rob shares why he didn’t intervene at any point, saying: “She naturally fit in. Everyone loved her. I mean, my friend group protects people that I love, so it’s one of those deals, like ‘Welcome to the family.’”

Rob then went on to attempt to justify his behaviour towards Michaella down to his beliefs that everyone on Love Is Blind is simply “fake.” He declared: “I thought everything was bullshit. I know that people found love, but I thought at the moment, it’s just all for the show. It’s all for the camera.”

Michaella also revealed that she tried to leave Love Is Blind with Rob before their split, but he kept insisting on staying in the show.

Michaella told Vulture that they discussed leaving the show together as a couple just before meeting his friends. “That’s when the bubble kind of bursts. He had started a new job right when we started filming, and I have a job that also requires a lot of time and travel. We barely had days off of filming. He had to go to Rhode Island for work every day. It was a lot,” Michaella shared.

And despite everything, Michaella still wishes that she and Rob had left Love Is Blind together, adding: “I do wish that we did, if I’m being honest. It all just got to a really dark place. I think it would’ve been better for his mental state. He was so stressed, and I don’t want anyone to be stressed.”

She also told Tudum: “Rob is a really great guy, and I think he has a heart of gold, the best of intentions, and just some work to do on himself.”

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