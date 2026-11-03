Wilnie slams Love Is Blind, saying her whole edit was ‘about how unlovable I am’

Wilnie has spoken out against her edit on Love Is Blind, claiming she’s been portrayed as “unlovable” and “one dimensional” when that’s not the case.

She posted a video of herself on the show to her Instagram, with an on-screen caption saying: “Going on Love Is Blind to find love, only for my entire edit to be about how unlovable I am.” She added in the caption: “It’s funny until it’s not.”

She then proceeded to open up in the comment section about how unfair her edit had been, with some people agreeing with her. One person commented that they feel like the Love Is Blind edit portrayed Wilnie as being “one dimensional.” They added that producers “painted it like he was giving you crumbs,” adding they believed he “was giving you more or you wouldn’t have stuck around!”

Wilnie confirmed: “I agree! I think I was shown as one dimensional, and I’ve definitely noticed that they showed less of my story than they did with others. I’m not even mad, the show is doing its job, and they found a storyline for me that would get people going. But one thing about me is that I am NOT one dimensional, and trust me the people who actually know me get to see all sides of me!”

However, another person disagreed with Wilnie claiming her edit was unfair. They claimed that the Love Is Blind “narrative demonstrated how you consistently prompted him for validation. If you offered different side of you, seems like the goal was to portray you as a one-dimensional character.”

Someone else added: “Unfortunately, your edit is giving ‘pick me’ vibes and it was not adding up.”

Wilnie responded to the two comments, sharing: “I can see that!! I think for that we just show love differently very opposite side of the spectrum, he is very slow burn and I’m very flamboyant. I don’t agree with the pick me narrative though, we were both trying to figure it out, just because they don’t show me not being a lover girl and him giving me compliments/ love doesn’t mean those things didn’t happen. Yes! They can only use what they have but they don’t use everything they have.”

Another commenter also voiced their concerns that Wilnie wasn’t actually “ready to get married” on Love Is Blind, which she surpsingly agreed with. She replied: “I did say in Mexico I wasn’t sure, we’re figuring that out. But I think marriage is more about finding the right person than feeling ready.”

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