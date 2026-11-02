The Challenge: Cutthroat winner Tori Deal fires back at ‘rigged’ finale claims by viewers

Tori Deal from The Challenge: Cutthroat has addressed the “rigged” finale rumours after CT Tamburello took a medical break before rejoining the team during the final competition.

“Rigged makes me feel like I didn’t have to actually run 27 miles,” she told Page Six. “I would love it to feel like it was rigged and effortless. That was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

She says the claims about the finale “take away from the amount of work it took to actually cross that finish line.”

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The claims centre around Team Orange “cheating” when CT took a medical break. He then rejoined the team after they had already run miles for the competition.

One Challenge legend, Jordan Wiseley basically sums up all of our thoughts in a now-deleted post. “And if you did not complete the distance, if you did not complete the race…hmm. Now I’m not saying the rules are being bent for certain people, cause I don’t say that type of stuff, I don’t talk bad about my show, but someone could maybe get that idea.”

Tori explained that the show had moved from MTV to Paramount+ for this season, so the final rules had changed and the contestants were unclear about the requirements. “We don’t really know these things going into the game,” she said.

“We did know for sure that if somebody was medically DQed, that it would not affect the team. So I think that medical evaluation period is kind of like a buffer.”

“It was like the medical evaluation periods still won’t affect because if it goes into medical DQ, well then that was unfair. But if this person ends up quitting, well then now their team is tanked anyway, and they’re done. So I think that medical evaluation piece is what people should be looking at.”

Tori revealed that they “don’t get rules explained” to them before competitions, leaving them in the dark, and Team Orange “kind of had to sit with what it was.”

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