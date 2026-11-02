Mormon Wives star McCall sparks backlash over ‘insensitive’ JFK Halloween costume

McCall DaPron, who will star in the upcoming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County series, posted a super controversial Halloween photo referencing JFK’s assassination.

In the now-deleted Instagram post, McCall and her husband Kirk dressed up as First Lady Jackie Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy on the day of his assassination. Their four kids were also in theme, dressed as Caroline and John F. Kennedy Jr. and two Secret Service agents.

She captioned the post: “Happy Halloween ❤️ The Kennedys.” Before deleting the post, she turned off the comments following the intense backlash she received.

McCall is Secret Lives’ Mayci Neely’s sister, and will star in the upcoming Orange County spin-off series that drops on November 12.

Viewers were quick in their judgment, calling the outfits “distasteful” and “weird.”

McCall still hasn’t addressed the Halloween costume, but has resumed posting as normal on her Instagram.

Rather than choosing literally any other outfit to reference for the Kennedys, she chose the one that Jackie was wearing when her husband was shot and killed back in 1963.

Their spin-off series hasn’t even aired yet, and she’s already stirring up some drama. Yikes.

McCall is the elder sister of Mayci and is a former Division One tennis athlete at UCLA. After uni, she worked as a tennis instructor and publicist coordinator before eventually transitioning into the world of content creation. Like her sister, she’s also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Now, she shares lifestyle, motherhood, and baking content across her social media platforms. Viewers are about to get an inside look into her life with the upcoming Secret Lives spin-off series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

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